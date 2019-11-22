TODAY |

Auckland man charged with breaching suppression orders in Grace Millane case

A 63-year-old Auckland man has been charged with breaching suppression orders in the Grace Millane case.

After a high-profile three-week trial, a 27-year-old man was last month convicted of murdering the British backpacker in December 2018.

But his name and any details that may identify him remain suppressed by the court.

Some people have ignored that court order, as well as warnings from police, by naming him online.

The man who has been charged will appear in the Auckland District Court next month.

Two other people have also been issued warnings for breaching the suppression orders.

