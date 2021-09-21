Auckland man allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up caravan

An Auckland man is due to appear in court for allegedly breaching lockdown restrictions by travelling to Christchurch to pick up a caravan.
Police say the 53-year-old was en-route back to his home in Auckland when he was stopped at a Wellington ferry terminal.
Police received a tip-off the man had travelled from Auckland to Christchurch between September 19 and 20 by vehicle while using a work-related exemption.
The man "was allegedly not completing essential work", the spokesperson said.
According to Stuff, the man had allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up a caravan and transport it back to Auckland.
He had undergone a pre-departure Covid-19 test in Auckland on September 17 and had returned a negative result. He has since returned to Auckland.
The man has received a summons to appear in court on November 1 for intentionally failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.
It follows an announcement on Tuesday that penalties for Covid-19 breaches will be increased, with rule breakers potentially now facing fees up to $4000, and $12,000 if imposed by the courts.
Inquiries are being carried out to have his travel documents revoked.