Auckland man allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up caravan

An Auckland man is due to appear in court for allegedly breaching lockdown restrictions by travelling to Christchurch to pick up a caravan.

File image: Car towing caravan. Source: istock.com

Police say the 53-year-old was en-route back to his home in Auckland when he was stopped at a Wellington ferry terminal.

Police received a tip-off the man had travelled from Auckland to Christchurch between September 19 and 20 by vehicle while using a work-related exemption.

The man "was allegedly not completing essential work", the spokesperson said.

According to Stuff, the man had allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up a caravan and transport it back to Auckland.