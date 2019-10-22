TODAY |

Auckland man accused of spitting at police while claiming to have Covid-19 pleads not guilty

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
A 31-year-old man accused of spitting at police and claiming to have Covid-19, has pleaded not guilty in court.

The west Auckland man, who can now be named as Hemi Beattie, is facing four charges in relation to the March incident, including three of “attempting to infect” officers.

Three constables had to be put into isolation after the incident, and two police cars were taken off the road for decontamination.

At the time, Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the man had been charged with assault and resisting police but if proven to have the coronavirus and to have infected others, more charges would follow.

A Covid-19 test came back with a negative result.

Superintendent Hassan said regardless of the outcome it took police away from where they are needed most.

“I am appalled by the reckless and dangerous actions of this man. We take this matter extremely seriously and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to spit at our staff," she said.

The man will reappear next month for a case review hearing, and is seeking a judge-only trial.

