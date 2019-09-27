Auckland man accused of assaults excused from court due to mental issues spurred by heavy drug use

A man accused of a string of assaults against women in central Auckland has such poor mental health he has been excused from appearing in court.

The 35-year-old was arrested earlier this month after what police called "a series of serious incidents".

They had been responding to reports a number of women had been assaulted, believed to be by the same man.

On September 22, a day after the arrest, police said they had charged a man and that they had received a dozen complaints.

The accused faces nine charges – five of indecent assault, two of assault with intent to commit sexual violation and two of unlawfully entering a building.

“He is so unwell he doesn’t want to come up. If we forced him up in shackles it would upset the court, he is excused from appearing,” Judge Chris Sygrove said in the Auckland District Court today.

“He is on significant medication,” he said.

The judge said the accused’s mental health was badly affected by heavy methamphetamine use and use of crack cocaine.

Judge Sygrove said there was no doubt from a doctor who has examine the man that he suffers from “a significant mental health issue".