Auckland lockdown necessary to 'stamp out' Covid-19 community transmission, Mayor Phil Goff says

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says there "was a risk" New Zealand would see new Covid-19 community cases given the situation overseas as Auckland prepares to enter Alert Level 3 restrictions from tonight.

As of 11.59pm tonight, Auckland will move into Alert Level 3 for three days until 11.59pm on February 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this evening.

The rest of New Zealand will enter Level 2.

Three people - a mother, father and daughter from South Auckland - were reported this afternoon as positive cases in the community. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Bloomfield said a fourth person has symptoms but has tested negative. They are isolating at home.

Goff said tonight in a statement that while new Covid-19 community cases is “something none of us wanted to happen,” we “always knew there was a risk given what we have seen overseas”.

“We know from experience that quick action to impose restrictions is the best way to stamp out the virus,” he says.

Goff says Aucklanders have more experience than people in other parts of the country in going into lockdown.

“We know what to do to stop Covid-19 from spreading and we will do it again this time.”

He says he is “not underestimating the impact that another lockdown will have on people’s lives and businesses around the city,” however.

“I will continue to have discussions with Government on the support our city needs during and after the lockdown to ensure we can continue our recovery.”

Goff has also issued a reminder of the “amazing job” border workers are doing in “trying to keep our city safe while doing essential work”.

“They are the most vulnerable to infection and we owe a debt of gratitude to them. It’s important to for all of us to remember that this not anyone’s fault and compassion goes a long way during these times.”

People are being urged to follow Ministry of Health guidelines around social distancing, good hygiene practices and scanning in using the NZ COVID Tracer app.

“If you have symptoms or you have been at locations at the time they were visited by the cases, make sure you get tested and avoid contact with others.”

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says we “must take a precautionary approach to maximise our opportunity to stop any spread of this virus, especially the new strains”.

“We have proven that it can be done, and that we can emerge safer and stronger.”

Auckland Council’s community facilities will be closed under Alert Level 3, including all facilities within their parks, such as park benches and basketball courts.