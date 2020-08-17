Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show

The Director-General of Health has today listed more Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases over recent days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the people who were there at the same time as those with the virus are only considered casual contacts, but should monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms.

The locations and times listed by Dr Bloomfield in today’s briefing are as follows:

- The Botany Mall between 1 and 2pm on Tuesday, August 11.

- Buttabean Motivation fitness class West Auckland School Hall between 5:15 and 6am on Monday, August 10.

- Eden Junior Rugby Club Gribblehirst Park Sandringham between 5:30 and 6:30pm Tuesday, August 11.

- Guinea Pig show at Auckland Cavy Club Hall Rd between 10am and 2pm on Saturday August 8.

“The risk from these locations is very low and people should not feel the need to avoid these locations and organisations,” Dr Bloomfield said.

It comes as there were nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community announced today.

Seven of the cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster.

There are four cases, two of which are new today, which are still under investigation, however it's believed they are also linked to the cluster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are now five people in hospital with the illness - two in Auckland Hospital and three people have been moved from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital.

As of 6pm yesterday, 86 people, made up of 36 positive cases and their families, have been moved to the quarantine facility.

The total number of cases today in New Zealand is now 1280.

There are now 78 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, made up of 58 people in the community and 20 people who've arrived from overseas, who are now in quarantine.

Testing remains high, with over 26,000 tests for the coronavirus carried out yesterday. The total number of tests in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 597,956 - almost 100,000 of which were in the past week.

Dr Bloomfield reminded only people with Covid-19-like symptoms, including a cough, fever and runny nose, should be tested.