Auckland likely to treat wastewater for use in homes to deal with water shortage

Source:  1 NEWS

Aucklanders are facing the fact their wastewater will be treated and turned into drinking water as authorities look at ways to deal with water shortages.

An emergency meeting was called by the Waikato Regional Council to find solutions without damaging the Waikato River. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a deal between Auckland and Waikato to ensure enough water flows from the Waikato River to Auckland taps.

Watercare says purified, treated wastewater and desalination are two main long-term options.

Waikato Regional Council's Russ Rimmington says those options must be considered.

Watercare says public consultation and potentially a law change would be needed if wastewater was to be purified and treated.

