Auckland light rail process halted, future to be decided after election

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford has announced a halt to Auckland's light rail process, with the future of the project to be determined after the election in September.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Twyford said the project would be one of the country's "most complex" infrastructure projects.

"It’s vital we get it right for future generations," he said.

Despite extensive cross-party consultation, Government parties were unable to reach agreement on a preferred proposal.

“I’d like to thank NZ Infra and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for their work and innovative proposals," he said of the two "credible and deliverable" proposals.

“Either would have created hundreds of jobs and resulted in an Auckland metro that offered Aucklanders a 30-minute trip from the CBD to the airport.”

Mr Twyford said the twin track light rail project remained in the the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP).

"The Ministry of Transport and the Treasury will report back after the general election on the best option for this project to be delivered by the public sector," he said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he was disappointed by the delay.