Auckland library supporters fear less help as staff forced to work in multiple locations

Auckland library supporters fighting a shake-up of staffing say library users will lose the support staff give them and a sense of belonging.

Auckland Council is demanding greater flexibility as it looks to cut costs, meaning staff will now have to work across several libraries in the city, not just one.

The lobby group Love Our Libraries took a petition of more than 3000 signatures to council.

"We really appreciate the fact that our librarians know us, they know our networks. They're there to support us," a member of the group told 1 NEWS.

Another woman said: "The library system as it currently stands as the jewel in the crown of the super city. There's very few parts of the Super City that actually bring people together across the region as the library system does."

Julia Schiller of Love our Libraries said making library staff go from place to place is dehumanising.

"It's like they're being treated as parts in a machine, not people with expertise."

The restructure has already resulted in 74 staff taking voluntary redundancy as the council looks to shave $1.8 million off its $65 million annual operating budget.

But the council is adamant library services will not be affected.

"No library will be closed, no service will be cut. That's the bottom line. I have that assurance directly from the head of libraries," says Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Libraries have had to adapt to the digital age. The Auckland Central Library is buzzing with activity during the school holidays from 3D printing, science experiments and wifi, to books.