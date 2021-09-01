Auckland Libraries wipes all overdue fines

Auckland Libraries has wiped all overdue fines and won't be issuing any in the future, regardless of how late a book is returned or where you live in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Books in a library (file photo). Source: istock.com

All current and historic fines have been automatically wiped.

The change applied to anything that you can physically borrow including books, CDs, DVDs, magazines and sheet music.

Louise LaHatte from Auckland Libraries said the change is permanent and part of the Auckland Council's Long Term Plan.

"Most people agree that libraries are very valuable and they are particularly valuable for people who don't have access to a lot of other resources that people have privately," she told RNZ Nights.

"So access to reading, what you can learn and the stories that you can take heart from to really thrive in your community should be equally available to everyone.

"Fines are a barrier to that because there are people who just can't afford fines."

LaHatte said they had heard sad stories of people who stopped visiting the library because they had overdue fines because they weren't able to afford to pay for it.

People will still be sent reminder notices once an item is almost due and LaHatte said after a certain amount of time it will be considered a lost item and a replacement charge will go onto the person's account. Once the item is returned, the replacement charge is removed.

"Once you owe more than $10 then you're stopped from borrowing any more physical items."

The library said the new policy doesn't include inter-library loan overdue fines for books requested from libraries outside of Auckland.

About 600 libraries around the world have gone fine-free, including every library in Ireland.

There are at least nine New Zealand libraries which are fine-free; Carterton, Ōpōtiki, Upper Hutt, Waimakariri, Selwyn, central Hawke's Bay, Rangitikei, Masterton, Nelson.

Libraries in lockdown

LaHatte said people can still connect to Auckland Libraries online and access e-books, e-audio books and magazines.

There's also movies and documentaries to stream and Libby app which has a large collection of e-books.

Between 1pm and 6pm, school students from year 1 to year 13 can log in and ask a librarian their curly questions using Any Questions?