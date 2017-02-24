Auckland libraries supporting communities with homework clubs for local students

The days of public libraries being just about books and silence are long gone, with many upping their game to meet the needs of a changing society.

A library in the Southland Auckland suburb of Mangere is one of 12 providing noisy, interactive and effective homework clubs for students.

"So it's really finding out what they are learning and supporting them with their maths or their reading," said community library manager, Sonia Munro.

Although the libraries emphasise they aren't a drop off centre for after school care, they are providing a helping hand for busy families.

Nearly two thirds of Aucklanders have a library membership, but those on the frontline said to avoid becoming redundant they've had to adapt.