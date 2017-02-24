 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland libraries supporting communities with homework clubs for local students

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The days of public libraries being just about books and silence are long gone, with many upping their game to meet the needs of a changing society.

Although the libraries emphasise they're not a drop off centre for afterschool care, they do provide a helping hand for busy families.
Source: 1 NEWS

A library in the Southland Auckland suburb of Mangere is one of 12 providing noisy, interactive and effective homework clubs for students.

"So it's really finding out what they are learning and supporting them with their maths or their reading," said community library manager, Sonia Munro.

Although the libraries emphasise they aren't a drop off centre for after school care, they are providing a helping hand for busy families.

Nearly two thirds of Aucklanders have a library membership, but those on the frontline said to avoid becoming redundant they've had to adapt.

Auckland Council's 10 year plan aims to address the challenges faced by libraries in the modern world, with initiatives like homework clubs to help keep them relevant.

Related

Auckland

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

00:50
3
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

02:23
4
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


5
TVNZ’s US Correspondent says Trump is going back on the campaign trail for a 2020 re-election.

Trump blames FBI for failing to stop media leak

03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.

00:50
Two-time winners, Te Whanau a Apanui encourage the Maori Party co-leader to stay strong in politically motivated performance.

Video: Defending kapa haka champions deliver incredible politically-motivated performance

Known for tongue-in-cheek political items, the group's action song today was no different.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ