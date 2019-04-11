Auckland lawyer, Comancheros gang official sent to prison for money laundering

A senior member of the Comancheros gang and an Auckland lawyer acting for them have been sentenced to jail for laundering millions of dollars.

Vice-president of the chapter Tyson Daniels and lawyer Andrew Neill Simpson pleaded guilty to the charges in November. Simpson had admitted to to 13 money laundering charges, and Daniels to nine money laundering charges and participating in an organised criminal group.

The pair were among six people charged after a sting on the organised crime group last year, where police seized millions of dollars of assets including property, luxury cars and motorbikes.

In the High Court at Auckland today, Justice Gerard van Bohemen said both men played crucial roles in the sophisticated operation involving layers of trust accounts in an attempt to avoid detection.

The judge said Daniels oversaw the gang's operations and Simpson was a key facilitator.

He sentenced Daniels to four years and eight months and Simpson for two years and nine months.

