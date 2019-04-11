TODAY |

Auckland lawyer, Comancheros gang official sent to prison for money laundering

Source: 

A senior member of the Comancheros gang and an Auckland lawyer acting for them have been sentenced to jail for laundering millions of dollars.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police raided 10 properties across the city today. Source: 1 NEWS

Vice-president of the chapter Tyson Daniels and lawyer Andrew Neill Simpson pleaded guilty to the charges in November. Simpson had admitted to to 13 money laundering charges, and Daniels to nine money laundering charges and participating in an organised criminal group.

The pair were among six people charged after a sting on the organised crime group last year, where police seized millions of dollars of assets including property, luxury cars and motorbikes.

In the High Court at Auckland today, Justice Gerard van Bohemen said both men played crucial roles in the sophisticated operation involving layers of trust accounts in an attempt to avoid detection.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rise in gang numbers will be a focus during the Police Association’s annual conference in Wellington today. Source: Breakfast

The judge said Daniels oversaw the gang's operations and Simpson was a key facilitator.

He sentenced Daniels to four years and eight months and Simpson for two years and nine months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman and Detective Superintendent Greg Williams have warnings for professionals and the gang itself. Source: 1 NEWS

A number of others charged after the raids will go to trial in September this year.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New scam email circulating in New Zealand claims recipients are owed IRD refund
2
Tears as police help reunite teen stabbing victim with 'heroic' bystanders who saved her life
3
Baby and 11-year-old lose both parents after truck collides with car in Cambridge
4
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
5
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa fights back tears in emotional speech for late husband and daughter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:30

A quarter of Māori and Pasifika kids living in 'material hardship' - child poverty stats
02:46

Jami-Lee Ross, three Chinese businessmen plead not guilty to National Party donation charges
00:34

Scott Morrison says Australia must reflect on failures that led to brutal deaths of Hannah Clarke and her kids
05:55

Frustration as sexist 'chick scientists' comment overshadows attempt to stop whitebait extinction