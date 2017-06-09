Auckland landmarks to be lit up to celebrate Matariki

Landmarks across Auckland will be illuminated in a orange halo from tonight to celebrate Matariki, the cluster of stars that marks the Maori New Year.

The Sky Tower will bathe the city in colours reminiscent of the breaking dawn, and will remain lit up from the launch of the Matariki Festival tonight until the Te Korakora on Federal festival on Thursday June 22.

The eastern sea wall of the Viaduct will transform into a wonderland as it casts a golden glow across the harbour.

Viaduct Harbour together with Philips Lighting will harness the creative potential of the new permanent lighting installation designed by Angus Muir.

For the duration of Matariki, at 6pm and 11pm the sea wall lighting will take on the added effect of stars to echo the Matariki constellation rising in the north east.

A special light show will also illuminate the Auckland Town Hall with images from host iwi artists Star, Aroha and Ra Gossage.

The Ngāti Manuhiri wahine tell their story in a captivating narrative stretching across past, present and future as a tribute to their late father Peter Gossage and their iwi.

Auckland Museum's building and Auckland Transport's Te Ara I Whiti cycleway will also shine in honour of Matariki's star cluster along with another 14 buildings and landmarks to mark the start of Tāmaki Makaurau's three week mid-winter festival.

This year’s festival, hosted by Ngāti Manuhiri, begins this morning with a dawn karakia at Tāwharanui Regional Park with celebrations running until July 2.