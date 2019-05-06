Auckland landlord fined nearly $25k after failing to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 occasions

An Auckland landlord has been fined almost $25,000 after deliberately and knowingly failing to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions.

Rinal Kumar was ordered to pay $24,754.08 by the Tenancy Tribunal after failing to lodge tenancy bonds to the Bond Centre and failing to provide documentation to the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team under tenancy law, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said in a statement today.

Kumar was the sole shareholder and director of Hope's Management Limited, the company manging the rental properties, when the rental agreements started. The company was removed from the companies register in January 2019, but the tribunal found Kumar was ultimately responsible for lodging the bonds.

"The legal requirement to lodge tenants' bond money with the Bond Centre is a fundamental responsibility landlords have under New Zealand’s tenancy law," national manager compliance and investigation, housing & tenancy services' Steve Watson said.

"The outcome from the tribunal sends a message to landlords who blatantly disregard the law that they will not be able to hide behind a company name and will be held accountable.