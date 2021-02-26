Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM

The Botany Downs KFC worker, known as Case L, who went to work shortly before testing positive for Covid-19 told media today she was never told to isolate at home despite health officials and the Prime Minister stating otherwise.

She is now calling for an apology from Jacinda Ardern, claiming her and her family have been at the centre of online abuse, Newshub reports.

Case L is a member of a household where a Papatoetoe High School student tested positive on February 23.

Health officials say the whole household should have been isolating while test results were pending, however Case L went to work on February 22 and 23 at her job at KFC.

Today, Case L told Newshub she wasn't told to self-isolate by anyone, and found the Prime Minister's comments to the contrary "upsetting".

In fact, Case L suggested the advice given to her sister, the Papatoetoe High School student who was the vector of transmission in the family, was completely different.

She says her sister, Case I, received a text message from health officials on February 14 which read: "casual contacts to isolate and test - their families don't need to".

Seeing this, she went to work as usual.

After Case I tested positive the Ministry of Health and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there had been multiple attempts to contact the family to get tested as contacts of Papatoetoe High School, but to no avail.

Case I was only tested as part of the lead up to the school’s reopening, which required all staff and students to have supplied a negative test.

Case L also today disputed this, saying, “Where is the proof?”

"If they tried to contact us multiple times and send us letters and stuff, where is this evidence?" she said.

She says the family has been harassed online.