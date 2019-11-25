TODAY |

Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association

Auckland's Glen Eden Kebab is getting a reputation as the place to come if you've got nowhere to live, and you're hungry.

Owner Zuhaib Abbas Bangash started feeding the homeless free kebabs.

The refugee from Pakistan said it was like giving back to the nation that took him in.

However, the move upset the Glen Eden Business Association who asked him to stop.

Mr Bangash told Seven Sharp he has been feeding the homeless for two years, but his generosity reached a wider audience when he advertised the free kebabs on social media three weeks ago.

"Forever I will give the food for homeless. I like them. They're so human," he says.

The local business association aren't so happy about his endeavour.

"They said the business is going to go down. They said the homeless will be coming here and there," Mr Bangash explains.

The free kebabs are costing him over $600 a week since the social media post, but the kind-hearted kebab shop owner doesn't mind and says he will continue the practice forever.

Glen Eden Business Association has been approached by Seven Sharp for comment.

Zuhaib Bangash says he was told to stop the handouts on Sundays from his Glen Eden shop. Source: 1 NEWS
