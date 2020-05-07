Auckland kava parties, some with church officials, continue to flout Covid-19 lockdown rules

Social media videos have emerged of Auckland kava parties flouting the nation's Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions - some involving church officials.

The lawbreakers are worrying Pasifika leaders as the country moves towards Alert Level 2.

A month ago, 1 NEWS revealed how kava parties involving people from different households were meeting, sharing cups and food.

However, that's continued and several kava parties over the past week show church officials actively taking part.

The Pacific Coordination Response team's chairman, Pakilau Manase Lua, put out a strong message when the videos started emerging and says they are extremely disappointed as its an easy way of transmitting Covid-19.

"If people in positions of power are seen to be flouting the rules that will be a major impact on our Tongan community because people will then say, 'Well, if the leaders are doing it then its OK for us to do it,'" he says.

Kakalu O Tonga newspaper editor Ulu'alo Po'uhila says the church leaders involved in the kava parties should be the ones leading parishioners not the ones breaking restrictions.

"If they are breaking it in Level 4 and Level 3 it will be worse going down to Level 2 and it is hard to discipline the kava boys in terms of distance, sharing cups," he says.

Reverend Elama Maea from the Pacific Islands Presbyterian Church believes the country should have stayed at Level 4.

Level 2 restrictions announced today mean churches will be able to reopen for services with two-metre social distancing and up to 100 people.

However, Reverend Maea's church wont be reopening until after Level 1 has ended and most of the other PIPC's around New Zealand won't either.