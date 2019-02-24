TODAY |

Auckland kapa haka performers head to Te Matatini qualifiers

Source: 

More than 500 of Auckland's best kapa haka performers are competing in the Tāmaki Makaurau regionals today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Their victory brings to an end four days of competition in Wellington, where 1800 of Māoridom's best kapa haka men and women took to the stage. Source: 1 NEWS

Aotea Centre will see 17 groups will battle it out, vying for a spot at the biggest national kapa haka festival in the country Te Matatini next year.

Among the groups set to take the stage today are current national champions Ngā Tūmanako.

They defeated 46 groups at Te Matatini in Wellington last year, and its leaders Kawariki Morgan and Marama Jones received the Pīmia Wehi trophy on behalf of their rōpū for the first time.

They will be up against some of the best kapa haka groups in the country, including former national winners Te Waka Huia and Te Roopū Manutaki.

Each group wants to qualify for Te Matatini, set to take place in their own city at Eden Park next year.

Outside of the venue at Aotea Square there will be kai, markets, and surprise kapa haka performances.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but performances will be live streamed on the Tāmaki Makaurau kapa haka regionals website.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
2
New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads
3
NZ universities preparing for arrival of students and teachers from Wuhan, city at centre of coronavirus outbreak
4
Blues down Hurricanes by a point in nine-try Super Rugby pre-season clash
5
Coco Gauff knocks out defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04

Police arrest another man following Hawke's Bay gang violence, bringing total to 12

State Highway 1 shuts near Whangārei amid holiday weekend traffic after serious crash

Northland police defend massive cannabis raid ahead of referendum
02:09

1000-member betting syndicate mulls placing NZ's biggest ever bet on a single horse race