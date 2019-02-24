Auckland kapa haka performers head to Te Matatini qualifiers

More than 500 of Auckland's best kapa haka performers are competing in the Tāmaki Makaurau regionals today.

Aotea Centre will see 17 groups will battle it out, vying for a spot at the biggest national kapa haka festival in the country Te Matatini next year.

Among the groups set to take the stage today are current national champions Ngā Tūmanako.

They defeated 46 groups at Te Matatini in Wellington last year, and its leaders Kawariki Morgan and Marama Jones received the Pīmia Wehi trophy on behalf of their rōpū for the first time.

They will be up against some of the best kapa haka groups in the country, including former national winners Te Waka Huia and Te Roopū Manutaki.

Each group wants to qualify for Te Matatini, set to take place in their own city at Eden Park next year.

Outside of the venue at Aotea Square there will be kai, markets, and surprise kapa haka performances.