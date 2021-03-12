Will Auckland join the rest of NZ in Alert Level 1 today? PM to make announcement

The Prime Minister is set to reveal whether Auckland will join the rest of the country in Covid-19 Alert Level 1 today.
Jacinda Ardern will be making the announcement on levels at 11.30am.
There have been no new community transmission cases of Covid-19 for the past 11 days.
All contacts of the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive on Sunday have returned a negative test result so far. Although that person went into the community — one trip to a supermarket near Auckland Airport — the case is believed to be related to the border rather than the result of community transmission.
The Employers and Manufacturers Association have been calling on the Government to move Auckland to Alert Level 1 from tomorrow rather than waiting until Sunday.
Auckland has been in Alert Level 2 since Sunday following a seven-day lockdown following a community case which has since been linked to the February cluster. That person went to multiple locations before getting tested, and didn't isolate after getting tested — sparking fears, so far unfounded, that it could cause a new surge of cases.