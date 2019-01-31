TODAY |

Auckland jet boat company fined $30,000 for unsafe practices after woman breaks collarbone on tour

An Auckland jet boat tour company has been fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $5000 in reparation after a woman broke her collarbone while on a tour.

Auckland Jet Boat Tours Limited admitted to "illegal and unsafe marine practices" with its director Julian Frank O’Neil pleading guilty to a total of five charges.

One of these charges centred around the company using an uncertified jet boat, the Livi Lightning, for trips in December 2016.

After receiving certification, the jet boat was involved in an incident where a woman broke her collarbone during a tour on February 26 2017.

"As the vessel did a planned spin a female passenger was thrown into the vessel’s side and her husband was thrown against her.

"The woman with the hurt shoulder sought medical attention and an x-ray showed her collar bone had been broken," a Maritime NZ report states.

Maritime NZ says it has followed up with Auckland Jet Boats Tours to ensure they are operating safely.

"They were inspected on 22 February 2018 and again on 22 April 2018 to ensure the vessel is safe, and the vessel now meets the safety system requirements."

