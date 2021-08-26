Auckland Intermediate student tests positive for Covid-19

An Auckland intemediate school has become the latest education institution tied to the outbreak after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff and students of Waimahia Intermediate were notified Thursday that a pupil who attended class on August 16 has contracted the virus.

The student was at the school in Clendon Park between 9am and 3pm, with all students and staff at school last Monday now considered a close contact.

Waimahia Intermediate is now the 11th school linked to the outbreak after Ōtāhuhu College was added to the list earlier on Thursday.

