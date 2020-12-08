TODAY |

Auckland intermediate school engulfed in flames

Source:  1 NEWS

A raging fire is engulfing a school building at Auckland this afternoon, promting road closures around the area.

Video from the Auckland school shows roaring flames rising in the sky. Source: Supplied

Twenty-four fire crews have been sent to battle the blaze at Ponsonby Intermediate School, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Police are also at the scene, and an ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent as a precaution. However, no one has been treated at the fire.

Emergency services were first called at 4.28pm to the blaze.

No one has been evacuated and it's not believed anyone is trapped inside the building, the FENZ spokesperson says.

Video from the scene supplied to 1 NEWS shows roaring flames rising into the sky as the school building is consumed.

Loud popping noises can be heard coming from the building, in a separate video from the scene.

The blaze has also sent thick smoke across the central city.

A fire is raging at Ponsonby Intermediate School. Source: Supplied

A fire investigator is on their way to the school and no other classrooms are at risk from the fire, FENZ says.

Clarence St has been closed between Jervois Rd and Pompallier Terrace, with delays expected, Auckland Transport says.

Ponsonby Intermediate School is set to close for the summer holidays on Friday, according to the term dates on its website.

The school is around 500 metres away from the St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, which caught fire during the weekend.

Police confirmed they're treating that blaze as suspicious.

