Auckland intermediate school to close tomorrow after building engulfed in flames

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland school will be closed tomorrow after a raging fire damaged one of its buildings this afternoon.

The blaze this afternoon was not far from the church that was damaged by a large fire at the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty-four fire crews were sent to battle the blaze at Ponsonby Intermediate School, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Emergency services were first called at 4.28pm to the blaze and it was contained at around 5.40pm.

Police were also at the scene, and an ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent as a precaution. However, no one has been treated at the fire.

No one has been evacuated and it's not believed anyone was trapped inside the building, the FENZ spokesperson says.

A letter was sent to parents tonight after the blaze was extinguished, confirming the fire in the technology block.

Video from the Auckland school shows roaring flames rising in the sky. Source: Supplied

"As it was after hours, all staff and students are safe," principal Nick Wilson wrote.

Parents have been asked not to visit the school and it's been closed for tomorrow.

One fire crew remains at the school dampening hot spots and monitoring throughout the night, FENZ says.

A fire investigator is also at the scene.

Ponsonby Intermediate was supposed to be wrapping up before the summer holidays this week, the term scheduled to end of Friday.

Video from the scene of today's fire supplied to 1 NEWS showed roaring flames rising into the sky as the school building was consumed.

A fire is raging at Ponsonby Intermediate School. Source: Supplied

In a separate video, loud popping noises could be heard coming from the building as the fire raged.

The blaze has also sent thick smoke across the central city and prompted rush hour road closures, which have since reopened.

The school is around 500 metres away from the St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, which caught fire during the weekend.

Police confirmed they're treating the church fire as suspicious.

