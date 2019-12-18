Auckland Indian restaurant chain offering free Christmas Day meals

A family will be offering free meals on Christmas Day at their Indian restaurants in Auckland for the ninth year in a row.

Satya Indian Restaurants, owned by the Akuthota family, will be offering free meals to families who have had it tough, homeless people and stranded tourists, according to NZ Herald.

"There are no strings attached. We don't charge anything," Samrudh Akuthota told NZ Herald.

Christmas Day will see three Satya restaurants located in Ponsonby, Mt Eden and Sandringham open for lunch between 12pm and 2pm, and for dinner between 6pm and 9pm.