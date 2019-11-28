Auckland hydro vacuum company fined $28k for illegal dumping into stormwater network

An Auckland hydro vacuum excavation company has been convicted and fined for illegally dumping into a stormwater network.

Vac-U-Digga NZ was fined $28,125 by Environment Judge Jeff Smith in the Auckland District Court last Thursday for discharging contaminants into a waterway which flows into the Waitematā Harbour via the Whau River.

On September 17 last year, a former Vac-U-Digga NZ manager directed two staff to discharge 1000L of DOW Primal AC- 6501 R Acrylic Emulsion into a wash bay at the company’s Glendene branch in Culperry Road, rather than dispose of it at an appropriate disposal facility. The dumping turned 200 metres of the Whau River and a tributary milky white.

The prosecution was brought by the Auckland Council under the Resource Management Act 1991.

It comes after Auckland Mayor Phil Goff last year launched a crackdown on illegal dumping.

"This conviction sends a strong message that any individual or commercial outfit found pumping chemicals into our waterways and damaging our environment will be held to account," Mr Goff said in a statement today.