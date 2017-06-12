Auckland Housing Taskforce propose new tax to deal with massive predicted city growth

Auckland Council have presented a housing plan to deal with the predicted growth of 1,000,000 people over the next 30 years.

One solution by the Auckland Mayoral Housing Taskforce, made up of members of council and the building industry, was a tax for anyone who makes money when the value of land goes up.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, "if you get a windfall profit because you suddenly have your land rezoned or because we put a light rail way line outside your property and its development value goes up dramatically, then it would make sense that some of that windfall profit would go towards the cost of developing that infrastructure."

Experts say it would be a user-pays scheme for things like new roads or rail links near the homes.

The task force also want builders to get insurance so councils do not have to pay if something goes wrong.

"This is a way of dealing with the cowboys," Mr Goff said.

Bill English said he is looking into the idea.