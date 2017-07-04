Auckland house that went up in flames injuring two people had no Council consents for kitchen or bathroom

The house New Windsor, Auckland which was destroyed by fire today leaving two people in hospital was an unconsented dwelling.

Auckland Council has confirmed to 1 NEWS that no consents were granted for the house to be fitted out with a kitchen or bathroom.

Marlon Perera lives close by and was woken by the sound of a "huge bang" early this morning.

"I was sleeping and there was a massive explosion around 6.15am," he told 1 NEWS.

"It was a huge rumbling noise, my house shook as well.

"I thought could it be a tree? But when I went outside I saw all the neighbours who were yelling and running."

Mr Perera said he saw "a massive fireball" emerging from the house.

"Everyone was yelling and some of them were crying. It was pretty chaotic."

He said he saw a woman who had been injured.

Avondale senior station officer Dave Wood told 1 NEWS a man came into the kitchen this morning, turned on a light, and that reportedly initiated the explosion.

There was also portable gas in the house, he confirmed.

Police say a woman was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, and a man suffered moderate injuries.

They were the only people in the house.

A witness reported hearing windows breaking and people screaming.

The blaze started around 6.10am, and nearby homes have been evacuated.