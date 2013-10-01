 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland house sales, prices fell in December, agency reports

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland house sales and prices fell last month as the country's biggest city continued to enjoy a glut of properties on the block, realtor Barfoot & Thompson says.

The number of houses sold in Auckland fell 24 per cent to 721 and the median sale price slipped 1.2 per cent to $840,000 in December, Barfoot said.

The median price was up 5 per cent from December 2015, while the volume of sales was down 9.4 per cent.

Barfoot and Thompson Auction flag.

Source: 1 NEWS

"While prices definitely eased there was certainly no suggestion that current prices are under any great downward pressure and normal sales numbers are being achieved," said managing director Peter Thompson.

The slowdown came as Barfoot, the city's biggest estate agency, had 3,270 properties on its books at the end of the month, up 35 per cent from a year earlier, and the biggest available stock at the end of the year for four years.

Barfoot had 776 new listings in December, less than half than in November, though still up 2.5 per cent from a year earlier.

ASB Bank economist Kim Mundy said those rising inventory levels appear "to be taking some of the heat out of Auckland house price growth", though they're still near historical lows which should keep a floor on prices.

New Zealand's housing market has posed problems for policy makers with rapid price gains seen as crowding out first home buyers who are also stifled in their ability to obtain credit by Reserve Bank-imposed restrictions on highly-leveraged mortgages.

House prices inflation cooled through the latter part of 2016 as banks tightened up their lending policies, and may continue to do so with interest rates now expected to start increasing this year.

Barfoot's average sale price of $913,709 was down 2.1 per cent from November, its second monthly decline, though still up 5.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Sales of million dollar properties accounted for 39.1 per cent of turnover in December compared to 34.9 per cent a year earlier, while sub-$500,000 houses accounted for 7.2 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent in December 2015.

Related

Auckland

Real estate data analysts say Kiwis are comfortable borrowing massive amounts against a house.

New Zealand house prices hit new record in November
02:48
The Reserve Bank is warning today about the risks of homebuyers having too much debt.

Reserve Bank warns of further pressure on house prices
00:43
Andrea Rush from QV says the strongest activity is at the lower end of the market where investors are competing with first home buyers.

House prices in the regions hit new high while Auckland sales slip
02:11
Findings in the latest Colmar Brunton poll suggest that housing prices are rising stronger than ever.

Auckland house prices reach new milestone

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

2

'It could have blown up' - Shortland Street star helps rescue man trapped in blazing car

00:12
3
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.

Watch: Actors Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield lock lips in crowd as Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

02:08
4
Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.

Golden night for La La Land at the Globes – but Meryl Streep delivers the standout moment

5

Victim of vicious attack dies over a year after beating outside Denny's restaurant

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:33
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

Golden Globes: 'It sank hooks in my heart' - Meryl Streep accepts lifetime achievement award, disgraces Donald Trump

It was an afternoon of celebration, champagne and shock speeches as Hollywood's finest filled out the Beverly Hilton Hotel.


00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ