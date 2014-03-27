Auckland house sales plummet 30 per cent, QV says

Auckland house sales are down 30 per cent compared to this time last year as banks tighten their lending criteria for homebuyers, a report has found.

House for sale Source: Breakfast

This comes despite house prices plateauing with analyst QV's latest figures showing no increase in the average value of Auckland homes over the last quarter.

QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush says the average Auckland home value has held steady in the past three months at just over $1 million.

"However, sales volumes in the Super City have plummeted to 30 per cent lower than they were this time last year," she said.

"[This is due to] high prices coupled with banks' stricter lending criteria are making it increasingly difficult for anyone but cash buyers or those with higher levels of equity to buy property."

The difficult lending market was also affecting developers, who were struggling to find finance to build new homes.

"Building activity is also slowing as builders are finding building costs have increased but they are not achieving the same sale prices as they were last year," QV Auckland homevalue manager James Steele says.

Despite the slump in growth over the last quarter, Auckland home values have still increased by 7.2 per cent in the past year.

Wellington home values increased 2.4 per cent in the last three months with the average value across the wider region now at $609,552.

Hamilton and Tauranga homes rose by 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively in the last quarter, while growth in Christchurch remained flat.

TWELVE MONTH CHANGE IN HOUSE PRICES: