 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland house prices rose in 2017, despite fall in sales - realtor

share

Source:

NZN

Average house prices in Auckland rose last year despite sales numbers falling, with 37 per cent of homes sold for more than $1 million, realtor Barfoot and Thompson says.

Source: 1 NEWS

There were 674 sales in December, compared to 721 sales in the same month a year earlier, the company said.

The average sale price rose 2.9 per cent from the previous December to $939,871, with the median price up 3.6 per cent annually to $870,000.

In 2017 the number of homes sold was down more than 25 per cent from each of the previous three years, but average prices still rose 4.5 per cent to $926,632 and the median selling price jumped 2.7 per cent to $843,583, managing director Peter Thompson said.

"Normally when sale numbers fall by such a large percentage, prices retreat from their record high levels," he said.

"But this has not occurred, and prices have continued to rise modestly. It underlines there is still buyer support at current prices."

The Reserve Bank's restrictions on the level of new bank lending to owner-occupiers with less than 20 per cent deposit and leveraged residential property investors, along with retail banks being more cautious on mortgage lending and buyer apprehension have "all played their part in cooling the market", but "a housing shortage when the population is growing creates demand", Mr Thompson said.

In the year, 37 per cent of all homes sold were for in excess of $1m, compared to 35 per cent in 2016 and 29 per cent in 2015.

At the other end of the scale, just 9 per cent of homes sold for less than $500,000, compared to 11 per cent in 2016 and 15 per cent in 2015.

Barfoot and Thompson said sales of lifestyle and rural property in Auckland and Northland followed the same pattern in the year, with sales numbers lower but firm while prices held steady.

Dairy farm sales were affected by the downturn in the industry.

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman died after the accident last night.

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

3

Large Kaikoura ocean swells push sea wall blocks onto road

00:19
4
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

5
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 