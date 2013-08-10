Auckland house prices drop nearly half a per cent in three months as nationwide growth slows

Auckland house prices have dropped 0.4 per cent over the past three months and showed the slowest annual growth since December 2014, at 10.7 per cent, according to figures out today.

A large group of houses in an Auckland suburb. Source: Breakfast

The average price in Auckland is now $1,043,830 and prices are now on average 91 per cent higher than the previous peak of late 2007, according to the latest monthly Quotable Value House Price Index.

When adjusted for inflation, the Auckland prices rose 8.4 per cent over the past year and are 59.4 per cent above the 2007 peak.

QV Auckland homevalue Manager James Steele said demand is still down as tougher lending restrictions continue to make it difficult for buyers needing a mortgage to obtain finance for their purchases.

Nationwide residential property prices for April increased 11.1 per cent over the past year, which is the slowest annual rate of growth nationally since July 2015, the Government valuation agency said.

Quarterly price growth plateaued nationally with no change over the past three months as the housing market continues to be constrained by the latest round of LVR restrictions, said QV national spokesperson Andrea Rush.

This means the nationwide average price remains at $631,147 which is 52.3 per cent above the 2007 peak.

When adjusted for inflation the nationwide annual increase drops slightly to 8.7 per cent and prices are now 27.2 per cent above the 2007 peak.

Influence of cash investors

Nationwide sales volumes have continued to be relatively weak and despite picking up in March from February, sales were at the lowest level for March since 2014, Ms Rush said.

Values dropped in parts of Auckland and Christchurch over the past quarter and the rate of value growth has slowed considerably in Tauranga and Queenstown"

QV national spokesperson Andrea Rush

The latest CoreLogic Buyer Classification data for the first quarter of 2017 shows while the value of lending to investors, as reported by the Reserve Bank, has dropped for several months, their 39 per cent share of all residential sales remains propped up by cash investors not requiring a mortgage, she said.

This was at the expense of the first home buyer share which slipped marginally from 21 per cent in 2016 to 20 per cent, and the share of sales to those moving home which has seen the greatest decrease is down from 30 per cent to 27 per cent.

Around the regions

Hamilton house prices are rising again, up across all parts of the city over the past three months. Overall prices for Hamilton city have risen 14.4 per cent year on year and 1.4 per cent over the past three months, and they are 49.1 per cent higher than the previous peak of 2007. The average value in the Hamilton is now $538,832.

The rate of price growth in the Tauranga market has been slowing since the LVR restrictions late last year and this trend has continued over the past three months, with Tauranga prices up just 0.9 per cent over the past three months. Prices there rose 17.5 per cent year on year and are now 40.9 per cent higher than the 2007 peak. The average price in the city is $678,643.

Prices across the Wellington region continued to rise, up 21.2 per cent year on year and 3.4 per cent over the past three months and prices are now 32.2 per cent higher than the 2007 peak. The average price across the wider Wellington region has now topped $600,000 and is $602,230.

Prices fell slightly over the past three months in most areas of Christchurch City, with the exception of the Waimakariri District and the Christchurch-Hills suburbs. Christchurch City values increased 1.4 per cent year on year and are now 30.7 per cent higher than the 2007 peak. The average value in the city is now $495,855.