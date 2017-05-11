Auckland house damaged as fire rips through kitchen

A kitchen in a Housing New Zealnand home in Mt Albert, Auckland has gone up in flames this morning.

Three crews were called to the address on Mount Royal Avenue at 10.00am.

Initial reports suggested one person was trapped inside the blaze but after further investigation fire fighters were able to confirm that no one was trapped.

No people have been injured in this fire.

Fire communications shift manager Megan Ruru told 1 NEWS the house belonged to Housing New Zealand.