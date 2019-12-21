Auckland hotel evacuated after basement fire sends smoke throughout building

A hotel on Auckland's North Shore has been evacuated this evening due to a basement fire.

Fire crews at Spencer on Byron. Source: Hannah Story

The fire - which started in the Spencer on Byron's laundry room - saw smoke travel throughout the 20-storey building.

A person staying at the hotel told 1 NEWS she ran through smoke outside her room on the 12th floor, as she evacuated due to the fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) say the fire broke out around 8pm at the Takapuna hotel.

Thirteen crews attended the fire, which has now been extinguished.

FENZ say it will “take a while” for the building to be cleared of smoke, and don’t have any information at this stage as to when occupants will be able to re-enter.