Auckland hotel creates 'iso deals' for stranded travellers

An Auckland hotel has gotten creative in the Covid-19 economic fall-out to fill its rooms.

Hotel (file picture) Source: istock.com

With the borders shut to non-New Zealand travellers, the tourism and hospitality industry has frequently been singled-out as one of the sectors most in danger by the global pandemic.

However, the Auckland City Hotel has created 'Iso Deals' for those needing somewhere to isolate in an effort to encourage people to use their accommodation during the lockdown.

Jireh Hospitality Group managing director Ross Chin said they saw there was a need, especially for tourists who are still stuck in New Zealand and waiting for flights.

"The day before the lockdown we had at least three or four European tour groups who saw our pricing and we had over 50 rooms checked in just on that day," he said.

Chin said because people don't know when they are able to fly out, they have made the packages flexible.

Since Covid-19, the hotel has had to change its day to day operations too. Staff are also wearing gloves and masks for extra protection.

"We don't do housekeeping anymore, we just give them a pre-pack of towels and amenities and we pass it on to the guests and then they can give us the dirty linen in the bag, we tried to minimise any contact with all guests," he said.