TODAY |

Auckland hotel creates 'iso deals' for stranded travellers

Source: 

An Auckland hotel has gotten creative in the Covid-19 economic fall-out to fill its rooms.

Hotel (file picture) Source: istock.com

With the borders shut to non-New Zealand travellers, the tourism and hospitality industry has frequently been singled-out as one of the sectors most in danger by the global pandemic.

However, the Auckland City Hotel has created 'Iso Deals' for those needing somewhere to isolate in an effort to encourage people to use their accommodation during the lockdown.

Jireh Hospitality Group managing director Ross Chin said they saw there was a need, especially for tourists who are still stuck in New Zealand and waiting for flights.

"The day before the lockdown we had at least three or four European tour groups who saw our pricing and we had over 50 rooms checked in just on that day," he said.

Chin said because people don't know when they are able to fly out, they have made the packages flexible.

Since Covid-19, the hotel has had to change its day to day operations too. Staff are also wearing gloves and masks for extra protection.

"We don't do housekeeping anymore, we just give them a pre-pack of towels and amenities and we pass it on to the guests and then they can give us the dirty linen in the bag, we tried to minimise any contact with all guests," he said.

He said with New Zealanders now coming back from overseas, the hotel has also put its hand up to be one of the Government's approved self-isolation facilities in the hopes of filling more rooms.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Tourism
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queen set to make historic 'special broadcast' on Monday
2
Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours
3
Lack of community cases 'optimistic' sign New Zealand could get ahead of coronavirus - expert
4
Still too early to know if NZ's coronavirus lockdown will be extended, says Jacinda Ardern
5
NZ travelling 91% less than usual, Google data shows – but Aussies still out and about
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'That's not cool' - Wellington mayor says off-lead dogs are putting others at risk from coronavirus

Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours

Fast food lovers missing their fix are creating their own in coronavirus lockdown

Corona beer halts production in fallout of coronavirus pandemic