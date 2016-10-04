Auckland Hospital steers people to GPs, clinics as emergency department sees record high numbers

Auckland Hospital is appealing to people to go to their GPs and other clinics with non-urgent health issues as the hospital's emergency department experiences the busiest period in its history.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland City Hospital's adult emergency department saw the highest number of patients ever during a four week period in the four weeks to July 9.

The district health board says the hospital plans for higher capacity levels at this time of year, but the current demand is above the usual winter increases.

It says due to unprecedented demand, the hospital is asking for the public's help to keep the emergency department for serious emergencies.

If you arrive at our emergency department with a non-urgent injury or illness you may experience a longer wait"

Auckland DHB's Chief Medical Officer Dr Margaret Wilsher

The DHB says people should see their GP for all non-urgent health concerns and visit local accident and medical clinics for minor illnesses and injuries.

"We want to assure you that if you need immediate hospital-based attention, you will still receive the treatment you need, and we will provide you with the same high level of care. However, we ask that you only visit our emergency department if you need to," said Auckland DHB's Chief Medical Officer Dr Margaret Wilsher.

"Our target is to see people within six hours of arrival, and we prioritise which patients are seen first based on the seriousness of their conditions," she said.

"If you arrive at our emergency department with a non-urgent injury or illness you may experience a longer wait, and we ask you to please be patient.

"We are requesting the public's help to ensure hospital services are available for those who really need them."