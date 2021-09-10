Auckland Hospital nurses forced to deal with unmasked visitors alone

Nurses at Auckland City Hospital are having to police visitors who are breaking bubble rules and not wearing their masks around the wards when they're already stretched thin.

Under Alert Level 4 the DHB was allowing two people to visit per patient but that has changed to just one person for a maximum of two hours.

Nurses Organisation health and safety delegate Ben Basevi said the policy has been changed slightly, but they're still too stretched to make sure the policy is complied with.

Auckland City Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think there may be slightly reduced numbers, but the monitoring problem is exactly the same.

"Eventually you're going to need a person outside the wards that actually registers the visitor that's meant to be there, and check that they're the right visitor."

Basevi said there should be security guards inside the ward to take the pressure off nurses who are short-staffed and anxious.