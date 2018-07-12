Auckland Hospital has $30 million stroke and rehab unit approved

"Stroke is the third largest killer in New Zealand after cancer and heart disease and outcomes tend to be worse for Māori and Pacific People," Mr Clark said.



"While we are making progress in tackling the contributors to stroke, demand for stroke care in Auckland is rising due to population growth and demographic changes. There’s a pressing need to expand these services. That’s why the Government has approved $30m in funding for this new facility.



"Stroke care is currently delivered in different parts of Auckland City Hospital with acute care split between two wards and rehabilitation provided elsewhere.



"Co-locating these services in a new purpose-built unit will help to improve continuity of care for patients and reduce the overall time spent in hospital," Mr Clark said