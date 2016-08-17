Auckland Hospital emergency department experiencing busiest period in its history

Winter illnesses are seeing a record number of patients turn up at Auckland Hospital's emergency department.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

Auckland City Hospital's adult emergency department saw the highest number of patients ever during a four week period in the four weeks to July 9.

Auckland District Health Board says the hospital's emergency department is experiencing the busiest period in its history.

It's appealing for the public's help to keep the emergency department for serious emergencies.

The DHB says the hospital plans for higher capacity levels at this time of year, but the current demand is above the usual winter increases, and those with less serious injuries and illnesses may face a longer wait.

"We want to assure you that if you need immediate hospital-based attention, you will still receive the treatment you need, and we will provide you with the same high level of care. However, we ask that you only visit our emergency department if you need to," said Auckland DHB's Chief Medical Officer Dr Margaret Wilsher.

"Our target is to see people within six hours of arrival, and we prioritise which patients are seen first based on the seriousness of their conditions," she said.

"If you arrive at our emergency department with a non-urgent injury or illness you may experience a longer wait, and we ask you to please be patient.

"We are requesting the public's help to ensure hospital services are available for those who really need them."