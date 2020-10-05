TODAY |

Auckland home 'pretty well damaged' after overnight blaze

Source:  1 NEWS

An East Auckland property has been damaged after a fire at a vacant home overnight.

Fire crew (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the two-storey house on Point View Dr in East Tāmaki Heights around 12.15am.

By 2am, fire crews had extinguished the fire and were dampening down hot spots. 

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS “the house is pretty well damaged”.

A fire investigator is returning to the scene at 8am.

It’s the second blaze on the street this week after another house caught fire on Wednesday night. 

