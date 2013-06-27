 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Auckland home buyers spooked by election uncertainty - Trade Me

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland home buyers appear more spooked by uncertainty over the upcoming election than their regional counterparts, Trade Me says.

Housing

Source: 1 NEWS

Asking prices for Auckland homes have dropped 2.1 per cent to $892,450 in the last year, compared to a 10.5 per cent increase in the regions, the property listing website said.

This is despite demand being high in Auckland with the number of people viewing new houses for sale jumping by 15 per cent.

Head of Trade Me Property Nigel Jeffries called the findings "unusual".

"The property market is usually pretty simple: if there's low stock and high demand prices go up, unless there's an external influence," he said.

"Auckland buyers seem to be slowing down as uncertainty about the election ... bites," he said.

Metro home buyers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch were also being hit by tighter restrictions on how much money banks were willing to lend, known as loan-to-value restrictions, he said.

However, asking prices were up in regional areas, jumping to $473,450, while the number of properties for sale dropped by 19.6 per cent.

Buoyant regional prices helped drive the national average asking price up 2.7 per cent to $613,450.

"Clearly out in the regions they're not suffering the same concerns," Mr Jeffries said.

Among regional areas, asking prices in Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Wanganui each climbed more than 17 per cent in the past 12 months, while prices were up Marlborough, Nelson and Southland 10.7, 8.2 and 7.5 per cent respectively.

Nationally, small houses with one or two bedrooms were proving most popular, with the average asking price rising 6.3 per cent in the past year to $417,750.

This was most pronounced in Wellington where small house prices jumped a "staggering" 19.6 per cent to $424,050.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 