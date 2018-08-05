Auckland highway closes for several hours after horror crash west of the city

An Auckland highway was closed for several hours after a horror crash west of the city.
Two cars collided head-on on a notorious stretch of State Highway 16, where there's no median barrier and the speed limit is 100km.
Tim Groser, New Zealand's ambassador to the United States, will be finishing his role at the end of the year.
The former cabinet minister was appointed to the job in 2016 for a three-year term which ends in December.
The 68-year-old chose not to seek an extension as many of his predecessors have.
The next ambassador is yet to be named.