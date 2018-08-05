Auckland highway closes for several hours after horror crash west of the city

Five Hamilton youths have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, an attempted armed robbery and a petrol drive-off yesterday afternoon.
Acting Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said they allegedly stole a Volkswagen Golf around 11.15am from an address in Fairfield before driving to a dairy in Morrinsville.
Four of them entered the dairy with one allegedly being armed with a knife, but fled without taking anything.
They then headed to a petrol station on the corner of State Highway 1 and Karapiro Road where they filled up the car with petrol and drove off without paying.
The car was spotted on State Highway 1 near Hicks road with police unsuccessfully attempting to stop the car.
They eventually came to a stop on the Waikato Expressway. They will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.
According to our latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll, Simon Bridges is still not cutting through with voters.
Despite a big push to boost the National leader’s popularity, support for him dropped to 10 per cent, though he says he’s not concerned.
“This is very early days for me; I'm a new leader, and five months in. I’m not far from the start of an election. I know this isn't going to be handed to me on a platter I really have to work at it to earn New Zealanders’ trust,” Mr Bridges said.
Winston Peters has seen a bounce since he’s been standing in for Jacinda Ardern with the New Zealand First leader up one per cent to five.
Mr Bridges said he is happy with the polls overall, with National dominating the party stakes again on 45 while Labour has dropped 1 point on 42.
“It is ultimately that party vote that determines power in our system and determines who gets to be the government and who gets to be the prime minister,” Mr Bridges said.
The Greens are up now on six per cent, a big change from the last poll while New Zealand First is back in the game after hitting the magical five per cent mark.
Ms Ardern, who dropped one point in the preferred prime minister stakes to 40 per cent, says she was pleased with the results for the Labour party and her coalition partners.
“I’m pleased about that. The fact we have demonstrated steady numbers as a government and as a whole, I think it shows that despite what some people say this is about the collective.”
Results
Party vote:
National Party- 45 per cent (Steady from 19-23 May 2018)
Labour Party- 42 per cent (Down 1 per cent-point)
Green Party- 6 per cent ( Up 1 per cent-point)
New Zealand First- 5 per cent ( Up 1 per cent-point)
Act Party - 1 per cent (Steady)
Maori Party- 1 per cent (Steady)
Preferred Prime Minister:
Jacinda Ardern- 40 per cent (Down 1 per cent-point from 19-23 May 2018)
Simon Bridges- 10 per cent (Down 2 per cent-points)
Winston Peters- 5 per cent (Up 1 per cent-point)