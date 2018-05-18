 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland high school students who streamed video of themselves smoking marijuana on school grounds will face 'serious dicipline', says principal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A South Auckland school principal says three students who filmed themselves smoking marijuana on school grounds yesterday face "very serious discipline".

Southern Cross Campus principal says three students who filmed themselves smoking yesterday face “very serious discipline”.
Source: Facebook/ New Zealand Herald

Footage, obtained from Facebook by NZ Herald, shows three boys from Southern Cross Campus smoking in their uniforms.

"Look at these mean buds," the boy filming says at one point as he shows a close-up of the drug.

The video, which was reportedly three minutes long and captioned "having a stoney", was streamed on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

Southern Cross principal Robin Staples told the NZ Herald the school is aware of the video and addressing it as a priority, saying the boys will likely be suspended and have to report to the board of trustees.

Related

Education

Social Issues

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

06:30
2
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

01:09
3
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

03:57
4
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

5
Colin Jack Mitchell

'A necessary response': Predator who abducted, bashed and sexually attacked Auckland woman to remain in jail after decades of offending

The PM said she would take the photos down.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern quizzed by media over ins and outs of Government’s first Budget

The PM is speaking from Auckland today after the Finance Minister delivered the Budget yesterday.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 