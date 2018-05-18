Auckland high school students who streamed video of themselves smoking marijuana on school grounds will face 'serious dicipline', says principal

A South Auckland school principal says three students who filmed themselves smoking marijuana on school grounds yesterday face "very serious discipline".

Footage, obtained from Facebook by NZ Herald, shows three boys from Southern Cross Campus smoking in their uniforms.

"Look at these mean buds," the boy filming says at one point as he shows a close-up of the drug.

The video, which was reportedly three minutes long and captioned "having a stoney", was streamed on Facebook yesterday afternoon.