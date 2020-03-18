Auckland high school remains open after staff member has secondary contact with person who has coronavirus

Green Bay High School in west Auckland remains open despite the principal alerting parents to a staff member who had secondary contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Green Bay High School.

The staff member will be tested for Covid-19 despite not being in direct contact with the person who has the virus,

The member of staff had limited interaction with a secondary contact who they live with, according to a school Facebook post.

The school is closely following the Ministry of Health protocols and the staff member is now in self-isolation and will be tested for Covid-19,” principal Fiona Barker wrote in a post on Green Bay High School’s Facebook page.

“We are continuing to seek guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure that we are following official protocols and guidelines.’