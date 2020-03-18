TODAY |

Auckland high school remains open after staff member has secondary contact with person who has coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Green Bay High School in west Auckland remains open despite the principal alerting parents to a staff member who had secondary contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Green Bay High School.

The staff member will be tested for Covid-19 despite not being in direct contact with the person who has the virus,

The member of staff had limited interaction with a secondary contact who they live with, according to a school Facebook post.

The school is closely following the Ministry of Health protocols and the staff member is now in self-isolation and will be tested for Covid-19,” principal Fiona Barker wrote in a post on Green Bay High School’s Facebook page.

“We are continuing to seek guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to ensure that we are following official protocols and guidelines.’

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and communicate with you accordingly.”

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Eight new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Ministry of Health confirms
2
Government kicks off massive flu vaccine campaign with 400,000 extra doses
3
Kiwi backpacker races coronavirus border closures to get home
4
Two Pak'nSave stores bring in item limits during coronavirus panic buying
5
Auckland high school remains open after staff member has secondary contact with person who has coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Ministry of Health provides the latest news on coronavirus in New Zealand

Kiwi backpacker races coronavirus border closures to get home
00:56

Scott Morrison orders Australians not to go overseas, scolds panic buyers

Grace Millane's killer appealing murder conviction and sentence