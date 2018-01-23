 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland high-rise evacuated again after another suspicious fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A spate of suspicious fires continued this afternoon at a nearly-completed central Auckland high-rise apartment building.

Emergency services were at the nearly-completed Albert Street apartments for a second day in a row as paper burned on a stove.
Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were at the building on Albert Street for a second day in a row, this time finding paper burning on a stove.

Northern Fire Communications Centre shift manager Scott Osmond told 1 NEWS they sent seven fire appliances to the scene and firefighters contained the small fire immediately. 

The building was evacuated and firefighters searched but found no other fire.

Police are investigating the incident, as well as five suspicious fires yesterday at the same building.

One of those fires was also on a stove top.

They were quelled by the interior sprinkler system.

It's believed that two fires at the construction site were deliberately lit.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

2
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
3
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

4
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:25
5
Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van outside their home.

Watch: The moment captive Turpin children are rescued from California 'house of horrors'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.


01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 