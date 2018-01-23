Auckland high-rise evacuated again after another suspicious fire

A spate of suspicious fires continued this afternoon at a nearly-completed central Auckland high-rise apartment building.

Emergency services were at the building on Albert Street for a second day in a row, this time finding paper burning on a stove.

Northern Fire Communications Centre shift manager Scott Osmond told 1 NEWS they sent seven fire appliances to the scene and firefighters contained the small fire immediately.

The building was evacuated and firefighters searched but found no other fire.

Police are investigating the incident, as well as five suspicious fires yesterday at the same building.

One of those fires was also on a stove top.