Auckland health professional in quarantine as precaution after PPE incident

A PPE incident during the management of a Covid-19 patient has resulted in an Auckland health professional being placed in quarantine as a precaution.

Doctor wearing PPE in a hospital (file picture). Source: istock.com

The fully-vaccinated health professional from Middlemore Hospital has been moved into a quarantine facility as they were unable to easily quarantine at home after promptly reporting the incident.

They also took appropriate steps to manage any possible risks.  

The breach was minor with other protections in place, and no one else affected, according to the DHB.

In line with the usual protocol the incident will be reviewed.

