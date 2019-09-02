TODAY |

Auckland health officials calling on some students to quarantine themselves as measles outbreak grows

Medical officials in Auckland are sending letters to parents today and urging some students to quarantine themselves for a week, starting this weekend, after it was confirmed that a student who attended a school ball over the weekend does have measles. 

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger said the student attended the St Peter's College school ball on Saturday before she was confirmed with measles.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service is urging anyone who was at the ball and is unsure of their vaccination status to go into quarantine from Saturday, September 7 until September 14.

Letters are being sent via schools to inform parents. 

The precautions came today as Auckland's measles outbreak continues to grow, with 821 confirmed cases for the year as of today - up from 812 cases yesterday.

There are 991 cases around the country. 

Anyone aged between 12 months to 50 years old who is unsure of their vaccination status is encouraged to check their immunity.

The St Peter’s College ball has become a focus for officials as the number of measles cases in NZ approaches 1000. Source: 1 NEWS
