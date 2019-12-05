Auckland will have kerbside food waste collections from 2021

As of 2021, food scraps across Auckland will be collected kerbside in an effort to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Food scraps. Source: istock.com

Auckland Council has today announced a 20-year partnership with Ecogas to process the food scraps, instead of sending them to landfill.

Food scraps currently make up close to half the weight of the average Auckland household’s rubbish bin.

Anaerobic digestion will be used to process food scraps to naturally enrich the soil and heat greenhouses to grow food year-round.

That method is already used around the world, and Ecogas will bring the successful models to New Zealand.

Andrew Fisher, Ecogas director and development manager, sees the potential for the food re-purposing industry to revolutionise the way New Zealand deals with waste.