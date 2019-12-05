TODAY |

Auckland will have kerbside food waste collections from 2021

Source:  1 NEWS

As of 2021, food scraps across Auckland will be collected kerbside in an effort to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. 

Food scraps. Source: istock.com

Auckland Council has today announced a 20-year partnership with Ecogas to process the food scraps, instead of sending them to landfill.

Food scraps currently make up close to half the weight of the average Auckland household’s rubbish bin.

Anaerobic digestion will be used to process food scraps to naturally enrich the soil and heat greenhouses to grow food year-round.

That method is already used around the world, and Ecogas will bring the successful models to New Zealand.

Andrew Fisher, Ecogas director and development manager, sees the potential for the food re-purposing industry to revolutionise the way New Zealand deals with waste.

“Together, we will turn your leftovers into food and fuel using this carbon neutral circular economy solution.”

New Zealand
Environment
Climate Change
Auckland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
2
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
3
Paramedics 'absolutely support' mandatory prison sentences for people who assault first responders
4
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
5
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Inside Parliament: Labour up, Labour down

Cops justified in Tasering, pepper-spraying man during Geraldine arrest, watchdog finds
05:34

Climate change expert gives dire warning on timeline to tackle global warming

'Black Widow' Helen Milner wins right to have body samples of her murder victim re-tested