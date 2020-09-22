Auckland Harbour Bridge: Traffic building to another day of long delays

Traffic into Auckland's CBD city over the Harbour Bridge is already heavy as commuters face another day of congested routes and closed lanes.

Four of the bridge's eight lanes are closed, and may be for weeks, after a truck hit by a gust of wind on Friday damaged a strut of the bridge's arch.

The Transport Agency (NZTA) real-time traffic tracker shows it was taking almost an hour and a half from Silverdale to the city via the Bridge at 6.45am.

Reduced lanes on the bridge are leading to heavy citybound traffic on State Highway 1 from Tristram Ave, the agency tweeted.

NZTA is again advising people to work from home if possible, or if travel is necessary to consider using the alternative western ring route (SH18/16/20) into the city.

The plea resulted yesterday in 60 percent fewer southbound cars and 30 percent fewer northbound cars compared to the previous Monday.

However motorists were still experiencing long delays.

Work on temporary repairs to the steel strut could start start tonight but a long-term solution remains weeks away.

If all goes to plan, NZTA is intending to shut the southbound lanes of the bridge from about 9pm, until 5am on Wednesday, and installation of a new piece of the strut is to take up to two nights.

The agency said it would not know the timeframe for certain until the teams got up there and understood the challenges of the repair work.

Northbound traffic will still have two lanes open and a detour route around the western ring route will be put in for southbound traffic.