Auckland Harbour Bridge open after strong winds forced rush hour closure

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened after strong wind gusts forced its closure earlier this morning as the peak hour commute was underway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bridge was closed for a bit over an hour, reopening just before 8am.

Three lanes in each direction are now open on the bridge.

Motorists urged to take care with strong winds, snow forecast around much of NZ





Waka Kotahi NZTA advises motorists to delay their journey until congestion on either side of the bridge eases.

State Highway 18 and State Highway 16 are alternative routes to State Highway 1.