TODAY |

Auckland Harbour Bridge open after strong winds forced rush hour closure

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened after strong wind gusts forced its closure earlier this morning as the peak hour commute was underway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities are on high alert after a truck damaged the bridge’s structure during high winds earlier this month. Source: Breakfast

The bridge was closed for a bit over an hour, reopening just before 8am.

Three lanes in each direction are now open on the bridge.

Motorists urged to take care with strong winds, snow forecast around much of NZ


Waka Kotahi NZTA advises motorists to delay their journey until congestion on either side of the bridge eases.

State Highway 18 and State Highway 16 are alternative routes to State Highway 1.

Last week, a temporary fix was put in place after high winds blew a truck into a rivet causing damage on September 18.

New Zealand
Auckland
Travel
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:26
Auckland Harbour Bridge open after strong winds forced rush hour closure
2
Chlöe Swarbrick hits back at ACT candidate's 'fiscal child abuse' comment, calling it 'disgusting' and a typical 'soundbite'
3
Man escapes Auckland managed isolation hotel by tying bedsheets together and climbing from fourth-floor window
4
Motorists urged to take care with strong winds, snow forecast around much of NZ
5
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour and Greens in driving seat, but ACT still strong
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

Vote Compass: Most New Zealanders want conversion therapy banned
04:25

How parties would relieve the Covid-19 burden put to young candidates at TVNZ debate
04:00

The West Coast coal seam fire that’s been burning for over 116 years
03:52

Aussie tourists would be a 'big bonus' over summer should trans-Tasman bubble go ahead - tourism industry